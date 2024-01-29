ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 140.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

