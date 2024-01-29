Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. 2,024,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

