O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,022.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $970.15 and its 200-day moving average is $948.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

