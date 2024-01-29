ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 5.2% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.74. 35,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 791,843 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 241,860 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

