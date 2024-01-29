Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Orica Stock Up 2.7 %

OCLDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Orica has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

