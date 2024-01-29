Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.