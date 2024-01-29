Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $113.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.