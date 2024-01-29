Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $113.08.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

