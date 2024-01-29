P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Teradata makes up about 3.7% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $47.43. 305,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

