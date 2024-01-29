P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $3.75 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 10.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 878,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,411. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

