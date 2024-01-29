P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 50,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises about 7.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Magnite by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.41. 315,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,727. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.