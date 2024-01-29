PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 779,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.12487269 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,373,031.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars.

