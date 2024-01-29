PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 5,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

