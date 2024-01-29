Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 29,050 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. 384,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

