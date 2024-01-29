Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,386. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

