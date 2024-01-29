Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 33,025,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,497,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

