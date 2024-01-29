Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $237.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,680. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

