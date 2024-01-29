Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 730 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.50. 1,228,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.75. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

