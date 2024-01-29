Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,373. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

