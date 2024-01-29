Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.94. 516,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

