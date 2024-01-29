Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

