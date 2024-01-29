Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 370 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

CLX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 401,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

