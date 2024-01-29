Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

