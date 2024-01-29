Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Report on Amcor

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.