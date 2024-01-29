Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.
Amcor Stock Performance
AMCR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Amcor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
View Our Latest Report on Amcor
Insider Transactions at Amcor
In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.