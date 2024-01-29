Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 21,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 130,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.