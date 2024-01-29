Paramount Global’s (PARA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 662,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,578 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.