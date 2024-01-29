Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.4 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
