Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

About Parex Resources

OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

