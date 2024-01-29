Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $357.11 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 356,851,106 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

