Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. 305,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

