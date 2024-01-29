PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $141.77

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $141.77, but opened at $137.08. PDD shares last traded at $131.80, with a volume of 5,929,091 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.