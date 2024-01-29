PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 162.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,228 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

