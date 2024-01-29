Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.9%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 60,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 332,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

