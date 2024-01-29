Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.89. 50,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 218,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

