Perella Weinberg Partners’ (PWP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PWP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $961.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.55. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.