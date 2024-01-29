Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,730.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,730 ($47.40) and last traded at GBX 3,730 ($47.40), with a volume of 93777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,678 ($46.73).

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 65.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,413.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,131.17.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

