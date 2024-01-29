Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353,202 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pfizer worth $401,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 16,126,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,611,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

