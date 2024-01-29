Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.47 during midday trading on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.