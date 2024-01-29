PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.36

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.36 and last traded at $100.36, with a volume of 45343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,408.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

