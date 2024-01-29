Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $397.99. 6,898,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,571,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $400.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

