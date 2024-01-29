Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,408,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

PNFP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $91.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.