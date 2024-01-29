Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 2908994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.