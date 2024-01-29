Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.64

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.64 and last traded at $175.62, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

