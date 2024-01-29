Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 5.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 538,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,488,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

