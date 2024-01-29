Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $91.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Popular traded as high as $88.80 and last traded at $87.98, with a volume of 64085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.