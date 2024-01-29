PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 490,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.