Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

