Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
