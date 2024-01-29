Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Down to $58.41

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $57.10. Progress Software shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 37,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $744,617 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $18,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

