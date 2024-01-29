Prom (PROM) Price Tops $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00017444 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $136.83 million and $5.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,944.99 or 0.99914147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011206 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00201053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.9918738 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,575,708.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

