ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,259. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
