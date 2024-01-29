PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

