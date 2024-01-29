QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $61.58 on Monday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QCR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in QCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

